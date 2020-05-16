Apple makes a First-Look deal with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free

According to the report by Variety, Apple has made a deal with Ridley Scott’s production company. The deal outlines that Scott Free will create various TV Shows for the Apple TV+.

Ridley Scott’s production company has produced several successful TV series and films. These TV series and films include “Alien”, “Top Gun”, “The Martian”, “Black Hawk Down”, “Man in the High Castle”, “The Good Wife”, and “The Terror”, Apple’s “1984” was also directed by Scott Ridley.

Apple has also signed several similar ‌Apple TV‌+ deals with Sesame Workshops, A24, and Peanuts. Apple has also made multi-year production contracts with Alfonso Cuaron, Lee Eisenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Katims, Justin Lin, Oprah Winfrey, and many others. These are all high-profile content creators with whom Apple has made deals in the past.

The customers can enjoy Apple TV‌+ content which includes TV shows and original movies only for $4.99 per month. The users can get access to the same content for the entire year only for $49.99 per year. Apple also offers a free trial for one week. The users can create their account to get access to the free one week trial and then enter the required information to activate their account.