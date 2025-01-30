Apple

Apple makes changes in AI internal staffing

By Samantha Wiley
Team changes have been made by Apple with hopes to enhance Siri and other AI services they offer. It’s reported that an Apple veteran for 37 years will be joining the AI crew to work with the company’s Chief of AI, John Giannandrea.

Vorrath is a VP of program management, known for carefully managing the software projects that Apple is doing, and making sure that deadlines are met. She is regarded as a powerful force for the company in this field, having worked with the VR and AR Team on Apple in making the Vision Pro headset, and will now be part of the AI team.

Siri has been providing inaccurate basic information on the Super Bowl, and Apple is addressing the backlash of Apple Intelligence spreading and creating false headlines of news reports. Vorraths move to AI may help in fixing these issues that Apple is currently facing and Siri’s improvement with the integration of ChatGPT.

