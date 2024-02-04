Apple makes Developer Strap available for $300

Apple is offering a developer strap for the Vision Pro on its official website.

Advertisements

The Developer Strap is priced at $299 and provides a connection for a Mac and the headset via USB-C. In the overview section, it’s said that the strap is ‘helpful for accelerating the development of graphics-intensive apps and games’ It’s worth noting that the design has the same audio solution for the Right Audio Strap for testing and app development. Technical specifications are also listed in the page.

Apple’s Developer Strap can be bought online, but a US Apple Developer account is required. Customers must log in before they could make the purchase. The device will also be available at Apple Stores in the US, although the company will use it as a diagnostics accessory. The Apple Vision Pro has just launched and will have 400+ apps available to download, aside from support for iPad and iPhone apps.