Apple

Apple makes Developer Strap available for $300

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple is offering a developer strap for the Vision Pro on its official website.

Advertisements

The Developer Strap is priced at $299 and provides a connection for a Mac and the headset via USB-C. In the overview section, it’s said that the strap is ‘helpful for accelerating the development of graphics-intensive apps and games’ It’s worth noting that the design has the same audio solution for the Right Audio Strap for testing and app development. Technical specifications are also listed in the page.

Apple

Apple’s Developer Strap can be bought online, but a US Apple Developer account is required. Customers must log in before they could make the purchase. The device will also be available at Apple Stores in the US, although the company will use it as a diagnostics accessory. The Apple Vision Pro has just launched and will have 400+ apps available to download, aside from support for iPad and iPhone apps.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Anker Magnetic Battery
Enjoy a 50% Discount on the Anker Wireless Foldable Magnetic Battery
1 Min Read
Foldable iPad
Foldable iPad may launch in 2026
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro ‘First Timer’ Ad goes online
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
Renewed 2021 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB is 20% Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro optimized apps reach 600+
1 Min Read
Vision Pro Apps
Vision Pro apps launch on App Store
1 Min Read
Apple Devices
Apple devices reach 2.2 billion globally
1 Min Read
Romoss Portable Charger 30,000 mAh Power Bank
The Romoss Portable Charger 30,000 mAh Power Bank is 57% Off
1 Min Read
macOS
macOS 14.4 public beta launches
1 Min Read
Webex Video Calls
Webex video calls now available on Apple TV 4K
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
2012 13-inch MacBook Pro added to obsolete list
1 Min Read
Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple’s 96W USB-C Power Adapter is 44% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?