Apple

Apple making A $1 billion plant to lift ban for iPhone 16 in Indonesia

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

A minister in Indonesia reported that Apple is making a plant for manufacturing iPhone 16 parts in Indonesia, supposedly to end the ban on the iPhone 16. Apple vs Indonesia- The country’s requirement is 40% of phone parts are supposed to be made locally for a company to be qualified to sell, but it seems this is not a feasible requirement, and Apple only became eligible to sell their gadgets by placing developer academies in Indonesia.

Advertisements

The ban that is placed on iPhones may be lifted if the 40% requirement is fulfilled, where components will be made locally. Investment Minister Rosan Roeslan who reported that Apple is building a new plant also stated that the 40% will be increased with no other information when this will be raised or what the new number is, nor the reason behind it. The plant is reported to cost $1 billion, matching the claim Roeslan made that he is expecting Apple to be making an investment in the country.

Apple
Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iCloud
Lawsuit regarding iCloud 5GB plan rejected
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
Get the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS at $69 Off
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
$200 monthly ChatGPT Pro subscription now available
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple TV and Apple Music natural language search made possible with iOS 18.2 
1 Min Read
Savings Account Interest Rate For Apple Card Is Cut Again
Savings account interest rate for Apple Card is cut again
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
4-Pack Apple AirTag On Sale On Amazon
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro future headsets could potentially be equipped with Apple’s 5G modem
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok ban set to take place on January 
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple looking into cellular connection for Macs
1 Min Read
Apple Watch 10
Apple Watch 10 On Sale Again
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Wallet digital IDs and license support now available in New Mexico
1 Min Read
watchOS 11.2
watchOS 11.2 implements new pause feature using camera remote
1 Min Read
Lost your password?