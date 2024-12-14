Apple making A $1 billion plant to lift ban for iPhone 16 in Indonesia

A minister in Indonesia reported that Apple is making a plant for manufacturing iPhone 16 parts in Indonesia, supposedly to end the ban on the iPhone 16. Apple vs Indonesia- The country’s requirement is 40% of phone parts are supposed to be made locally for a company to be qualified to sell, but it seems this is not a feasible requirement, and Apple only became eligible to sell their gadgets by placing developer academies in Indonesia.
The ban that is placed on iPhones may be lifted if the 40% requirement is fulfilled, where components will be made locally. Investment Minister Rosan Roeslan who reported that Apple is building a new plant also stated that the 40% will be increased with no other information when this will be raised or what the new number is, nor the reason behind it. The plant is reported to cost $1 billion, matching the claim Roeslan made that he is expecting Apple to be making an investment in the country.