Apple Making Changes To Retail Store Designs

Apple’s efforts in retail store sales make the experience not just about purchasing Apple products, but also a physical and local representation of the brand itself. Leadership at Apple has changed, and this change will also affect the sales strategy of the company.

The company is putting in efforts to make expansions faster, providing stores in new areas, and the areas it will open will be selected; Apple is increasing the pace of renovations of its stores.

Apple will be removing video walls in favor of Genius Bars for accessibility, featuring big posters for products and storage drawers behind the bar. Three areas of Apple retail stores will be changed, such as the Avenue, or more commonly known as the side for the Apple Service area. New avenue sections will be added for on-hand sessions in the store and for pickups for purchases made online.