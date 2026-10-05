Apple Making Stronger Security on Mac Data from AI Agents

Apple declared intentions to tighten controls on Full Disk Access for their Apps due to AI agents getting access to personal and sensitive information. The apps gaining permission from the user get past protections and could leak browsing history, files, messages, and emails.

Other agents such as Meta Muse have had incidents recently where they got access to private and important information. OpenAI repaired a bug on Mac that might have enabled the AI agent to run dangerous commands after being infected by an attacker on the other end.

When users give full permissions on Full Disk Access, they are prone to exposing sensitive and important information that they may have with the AI agent. Apple states this new Full Disk Access control will need action from the user to let them know of the risk before providing access.