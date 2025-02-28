Apple

Apple Manchester Trafford Center Store relocating and branching out

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

The Apple Trafford Center in UK Manchester will be branching out and moving to a larger area, but no details on where it will be in the center exactly. The date of the move has been disclosed by Apple, set on February 24, where members of the store will be closing shop at 8 pm instead of the normal 10 pm local time.

Advertisements

The store will be somewhere within the area of the Trafford Center and will open beginning next month on March 1, but Apple has not revealed the new store yet. Trafford Council fillings and local reports in the area indicate that it will take the space from Dorothy Perkins, a fashion brand for women.

Apple

Apple Trafford Center initially opened at the center in November 2005, then it moved on November 2010. It now takes up space on the first floor between Abercrombie & Fitch and Victoria’s Secret stores.

Advertisements

