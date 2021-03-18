Apple Maps updated to show US COVID-19 vaccine locations

Apple has recently updated its Apple Maps app to show COVID-19 vaccination centers in the United States. This feature was announced during the latest press release and reveals details such as the clinic’s operating hours, reviews and distance.

VaccineFinder powers both Apple Maps and Siri support for COVID-19 vaccine locations. Apple users can now ask Siri, ‘where can I get a COVID vaccination?’ or look it up on Apple Maps using the ‘Find Nearby’ section.

The vaccine site cards will have the phone number, link to the website, contact information, address and operating hours. For those who need more information or to book appointments it’s recommended to visit the provider’s website.

Apple mentioned that there are now around 20,000 locations in the US. The Cupertino-based company urges labs, healthcare providers and businesses to submit their COVID-19 testing information on the Apple Business Register site so they could be added on the map.