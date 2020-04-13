Apple Maps will soon show COVID-19 testing locations

Soon the Apple users will not face any issue to find the COVID-19 testing location. Apple announced that it will soon display the coronavirus testing locations on the Apple Maps.

Business, labs and healthcare providers can now use an online portal launched today by Apple, to register as a location for coronavirus testing. Apple will review the application by these places and then after their approval, the location will be displayed on Apple Maps as the location for testing. This new service will give information about the testing locations which is specific to COVID-19.

The users will see the testing locations appear as red medical glyph icons. They will also see a unique card saying “COVID-19 Testing Site”. Apple Maps will show the name of the location, phone number, website, and the associated healthcare provider. Apple will also display the type of testing location on it.

Apple is working on adding as many locations as possible. Currently, there is no telling how long it will take for Apple will display the testing locations on the Maps. Apple is verifying the locations and adding these locations as quickly as possible. This new feature may work internationally.