Apple Marina Bay Sands Officially Opens

One of Apple’s most ambitious store projects yet opens today in Singapore’s Marina Bay.

It’s the first of its kind to ‘sit’ directly on water and appears as a big sphere on the bay. The Apple Marina Bay Sands has an uninterrupted 360-degree sweeping view of the city and skyline.

In engineering and design the Apple Store is superb. The all glass structure is made up of more than a hundred glass panels and are fully self-supported. Inside, custom baffles are arranged to provide natural lighting while keeping the glare out. Strategically placed trees provide soft shadows and shading for a natural effect.

An oculus at the apex of the dome provides a flooding ray of light, with custom sunshade rings lining the interior glass. (Image Credits: Apple)

The entryway opens up to a dome where curated Apple accessories and products are displayed. Apple Geniuses take care of tech support, while a Forum leads to a video wall for Today at Apple sessions featuring Singapore’s creators, musicians and artists.

Currently, visits to the store is via appointment and there may be wait times for those interested.