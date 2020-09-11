iLounge Logo

Apple Marina Bay Sands Officially Opens

Apple Marina Bay Sands
Image Credits: Apple

One of Apple’s most ambitious store projects yet opens today in Singapore’s Marina Bay.

It’s the first of its kind to ‘sit’ directly on water and appears as a big sphere on the bay. The Apple Marina Bay Sands has an uninterrupted 360-degree sweeping view of the city and skyline.

In engineering and design the Apple Store is superb. The all glass structure is made up of more than a hundred glass panels and are fully self-supported. Inside, custom baffles are arranged to provide natural lighting while keeping the glare out. Strategically placed trees provide soft shadows and shading for a natural effect.

An oculus at the apex of the dome provides a flooding ray of light, with custom sunshade rings lining the interior glass. (Image Credits: Apple)

The entryway opens up to a dome where curated Apple accessories and products are displayed. Apple Geniuses take care of tech support, while a Forum leads to a video wall for Today at Apple sessions featuring Singapore’s creators, musicians and artists.

Currently, visits to the store is via appointment and there may be wait times for those interested.

