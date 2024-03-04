Apple

Apple may be announcing new products

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

A new report claims that Apple will hold several product launches in the coming week.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg mentioned that Apple is planning to launch new MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories for the iPad. Instead of a public event, it’s believed that Apple will have an online announcement on its website, coupled with ‘a series of online videos and marketing campaigns’ anywhere from March to April.

Apple

The product lineup includes two iPad Air models housing an M2 chip, new 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air models with the M3 chip, a new color for the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15, new colors for Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases, a new Apple Pencil, two new iPad Pro with OLED screens and the M3 chip, and a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. A new HomePod and Apple TV may be in the works as well.

