Apple May Be Planning Something Big To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, said to the employees at Apple to keep in touch regarding the plans of the company for their 50th anniversary during an all-hands meeting. The company was founded in 1976, April 1st, and will be turning 50 in a few months.

The CEO is likely referring to an event for the employees at the company and may also publicly celebrate the occasion in a big way. The company went close to bankruptcy in the 1990s, but then became the most valuable public company in the world in the early 2010s.

The company has unveiled many iconic items like the iPod, Macintosh, Apple Watch and the iPhone. Apple reported that revenue record has reached an all-time high in its revenues driven by the iPhone Sales that was also at an all-time high, meaning that Apple is still financially peaking and remains secured for the future as sales continue to grow.