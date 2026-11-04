Apple May Be Searching for Cheaper Method for OLED Tech Adoption

Apple is researching how to build HMO or the high-mobility oxide backplanes better for OLED panels in the future. This technology is currently being used for the new MacBook Pro with touchscreen capabilities, with Ross Young, a display analyst, stating that Apple could be looking to ramp up production for integration into other products from the company in the future. LG and Samsung Display are rumored to be creating technology for thin OLED transistor technology and is in consideration for Apple to be used as a future successor to LTPO or low-temperature polycrystalline oxide.

HMO, or high-mobility oxide, is made for better TFT traditional displays with better mobility for electrons. For high-resolution OLED panels, mobility is important as it keeps the power consumption low. Current TFT oxides feature electron mobility of about 10cm²/Vs with the goal for HMO to improve that up to the range of about 30 or at least 50 ²/Vs. LG and Samsung are using a process called sputtering, which makes it easier to implement this technology on current production lines, and both companies are rumored to be looking for a different method that uses ALD (atomic layer deposition), where thin films are laid down one at a time; the process is slower. Both manufacturers are searching for a way to control the transistor oxide carefully compared to how much HMO lets in.

Samsung and LG are looking to validate the stability and performance of each method for deposition as they are putting sputtering in priority. Future iMacs and MacBooks are expected to receive this technology, while Apple is rumored to be trying this out for models such as the iMac and MacBook Air. These upgrades, however, are a few years off, as the devices have no slated timeframe to move to OLED technology.