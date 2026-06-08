Apple

Apple May Be Unveiling New Products During This Year’s WWDC

By Samantha Wiley
Apple May Be Unveiling New Products During This Year's WWDC

Apple has a ton of releases for the year, and will we see one of these devices at this year’s upcoming WWDC? The event is where new versions of iPadOS, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS, macOS, and iOS are the main attraction; however, it is not out of place for Apple to unveil new products aside from software releases.


A similar event happened in WWDC 2017, where Apple revealed the HomePod. Apple has decided to exhibit their significant products at annual events like the 15-inch MacBook Air back in 2023, Mac Studio with M2 Ultra chip, Mac Pro with Apple Silicon, and the Revamped MacBook Pro with XDR Pro Display.

Apple May Be Unveiling New Products During This Year's WWDC

Many products have already been released by Apple with the M4 iPad Air, iPhone 17e, AirTag 2, Studio Display XDR, M5 MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro with M5 Max and M5 Pro Chips. It is unlikely that products of these calibers will be unveiled during this year’s WWDC.


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