Apple may cast Cecily Strong for a new musical comedy

Apple is close to inking a contract with Cecily Strong, a member of Saturday Night Live. She will be cast for a new comedy musical show that doesn’t have a title yet.

Strong will be a producer as well as an actress in the series. Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul will be the consulting producer and showrunner, respectively. It’s been rumored that the series has been in production for nearly a year, though Strong’s involvement doesn’t mean she will be leaving the late night comedy program.

In related news, Apple has announced that a comedy drama series with Rose Byrne as the head is nearing completion. The show, titled ‘Physical’ is set in 1980s South California where Byrne discovers the powers of aerobics.

Apple TV+ is a subscription service that costs $4.99 a month. The platform has exclusive content such as ‘Servant’, ‘See’ and ‘For All Mankind’.