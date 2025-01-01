Apple

Apple may have stopped production of Apple Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

Apple might have ordered the halting of production of its first-generation Apple Vision Pro.

Advertisements

Information about reduced production of the mixed reality headset began in October last year, with added details on how Apple intended to stop making them by 2024’s end. With the new year coming around, it’s believed that the device is no longer being actively produced in facilities. The Information further said that scaling started in the early summer of last year and cited sources that were ‘directly involved’ in the matter.

Apple Vision Pro

With the halted production, Apple might have sufficient inventory for the device until this year. Since its debut, the Vision Pro did not enjoy as great a demand as expected, and sales waned after the initial launch period. One of the reasons why was probably the $3,500 price tag and not having enough content at launch. Work on the second-generation headset is in the works and there might be a lower-priced device on the way.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 base model might have higher refresh rate
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is free from January 3-5
1 Min Read
MagSafe Charger
The 1-Meter MagSafe Charger is $11 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Homepage
Apple Homepage updated with Jimmy Carter tribute
1 Min Read
Magic Mouse
New Magic Mouse might debut in 2026
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
Next iPhone SE may have a higher price tag
1 Min Read
M2 iPad Air
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music gains three new global radio stations
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple unveils Saudi Arabia retail store expansion plans
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
‘Hysterical’ is the Apple Podcasts show of the year for 2024
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Music
2024 Apple Music Artist of the Year goes to Billie Eilish
1 Min Read
Lost your password?