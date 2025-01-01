Apple may have stopped production of Apple Vision Pro

Apple might have ordered the halting of production of its first-generation Apple Vision Pro.

Information about reduced production of the mixed reality headset began in October last year, with added details on how Apple intended to stop making them by 2024’s end. With the new year coming around, it’s believed that the device is no longer being actively produced in facilities. The Information further said that scaling started in the early summer of last year and cited sources that were ‘directly involved’ in the matter.

With the halted production, Apple might have sufficient inventory for the device until this year. Since its debut, the Vision Pro did not enjoy as great a demand as expected, and sales waned after the initial launch period. One of the reasons why was probably the $3,500 price tag and not having enough content at launch. Work on the second-generation headset is in the works and there might be a lower-priced device on the way.