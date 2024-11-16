Apple

Apple may launch AI-Powered smart display by March

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple plans to release a smart home display powered by AI possibly as early as March next year.

The display is expected to measure about 6 inches, featuring a square display, rather than rectangular such as that of the iPad, with thick bezels on its edges. It will come with a rechargeable battery that’s built-in, internal speakers, and a camera located at the top of the display for calls.

Apple

The AI-powered display will come in black and silver, with an operating system similar to the watchOS and the iPhone on StandBy mode and a home screen that you can customize. It may be equipped with sensors which will allow the display to tell the distance of a person to the gadget. Apple Intelligence may also be integrated to maneuver your smart home apps and devices, as well as security features like camera footage and alerts from the smart cameras connected to the device.

