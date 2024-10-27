Apple

Apple merging Game Center, Apple Arcade & App Store games

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple is coming up with an App Store app made for games, merging Apple Arcade, Game center and its App Store content on gaming. The app will feature a tab ‘Play Now’ with suggested games and related content, as well as a Game Center where you can see friends- what they’re playing and their progress. There will also be achievements and a leaderboard, similar to Game Center features, which is good if you want to play with friends competitively in the game to see who gets the farthest progress and the most rewards.

Apple aims to offer App Store games and Apple Arcade selections in the app, along with important details on updates and gaming events promotion, and the possibility to integrate Messages and Facetime to play with friends remotely and try demos for minigames. 

Apple

No information is out yet regarding when Apple plans to launch the new app dedicated to games.

