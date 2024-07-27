Apple might adopt quad-level cell storage in 2026

A report from TrendForce said that Apple might start adopting a quad level cell storage by the year 2026, which could mean iPhones with 2 terabytes of space.

Triple cell technology is currently the one being used for iPhones, with quad level cell having a higher density when it comes to storage space. The improvement in density could mean higher storage for the same amount of space. QLC storage is also considered cheaper compared to TLC in price per gigabyte, although there is a downside in that QLC has a slower write and read speed compared to the former.

QLC can pave the way for future iPhones that have 2TB of storage, which is estimated to come out by the year 2026. TrendForce believes that the iPhone 16 lineup will benefit from the technology first, followed by the iPhone 17. There is no exact timeline on when it will be announced or adopted, though.