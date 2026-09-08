Apple Might Be Working on Controllers

Almost all major game controllers are supported by Apple, but the company might be looking to branch out beyond platform and software support, with references talking about two controllers that are unreleased. The references were found in the macOS 26.7 code.

The game controllers made by Apple are expected to work as most controllers do, but there are differences that are noticed between the devices with the model numbers T1057 and T6502.

The two controllers will have the ABXY four-button layout with clickable thumbsticks, analog triggers, and shoulder buttons; the most basic controller between the two will be the T6502, connecting via USB. The higher-end model will be the T1507 model with Beats and Bluetooth, USB, and gyro readings for Z, X, and Y axes.

The codes referring to the devices have been pulled out in the second release for macOS 26.7.