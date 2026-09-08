Apple

Apple Might Be Working on Controllers

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Might Be Working on Controllers

Almost all major game controllers are supported by Apple, but the company might be looking to branch out beyond platform and software support, with references talking about two controllers that are unreleased. The references were found in the macOS 26.7 code.


The game controllers made by Apple are expected to work as most controllers do, but there are differences that are noticed between the devices with the model numbers T1057 and T6502.

Apple Might Be Working on Controllers

The two controllers will have the ABXY four-button layout with clickable thumbsticks, analog triggers, and shoulder buttons; the most basic controller between the two will be the T6502, connecting via USB. The higher-end model will be the T1507 model with Beats and Bluetooth, USB, and gyro readings for Z, X, and Y axes.

The codes referring to the devices have been pulled out in the second release for macOS 26.7.


Latest News
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
New Features Coming for Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12
New Features Coming for Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12
1 Min Read
Xiaomi Reveals Foldable Device
Xiaomi Reveals Foldable Device
1 Min Read
Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Getting Upgrades in Camera
Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Getting Upgrades in Camera
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
3 Crime Schemes on Apple Products Foiled
3 Crime Schemes on Apple Products Foiled
1 Min Read
iPhone Event Video Will Not Feature Tim Cook
iPhone Event Video Will Not Feature Tim Cook
1 Min Read
Get the Baseus PicoGo Pro 100W Smart Display Charger at $20 Off
Get the Baseus PicoGo Pro 100W Smart Display Charger at $20 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Could Release Security Camera Service Next Year
Apple Could Release Security Camera Service Next Year
1 Min Read
First Foldable iPhone Release is Close But Might Not Have Some Features
First Foldable iPhone Release is Close But Might Not Have Some Features
1 Min Read
MacBooks with LCD mini-LED Backlighting Here to Stay Until 2028
MacBooks with LCD mini-LED Backlighting Here to Stay Until 2028
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?