Apple might debut more Apple Intelligence Siri features soon

The New York Times recently reported that Apple plans to launch the delayed Apple Intelligence Siri functions this fall season.

Apple in March told users that the personalized Siri would ‘take longer than expected’, and said that they might come later. Reuters claims that Apple is planning to push back the release to 2026. However, the NYT mentioned that sources say they’re still confident of a debut this year. The details are such that Apple is looking at a fall release date with an AI assistant that can send and edit photos, retrieve information, find emails, and more.

The revamped Siri will have deeper app integration in the form of sending draft emails and moving apps, as well as on-screen awareness and the ability to add an address via a text message. Furthermore, there will be a new interface, ChatGPT integration, and natural language understanding. These missing features were previewed during the last WWDC.