Apple might have separate launch dates for foldable and standard iPhone

Apple might shake things up when it comes to iPhone model launches starting in 2026.

In a report by The Information, Apple is planning to debut the premium iPhone 18 Pro first in the fall season, then the standard models in spring. The reason for this is due to rumors that Apple might release multiple iPhone devices next year. It’s believed that the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro, the foldable iPhone, and the iPhone 18 Air will all debut at the same time. Then in 2027, Apple might debut the refreshed iPhone 16e and the iPhone 18.

This way, Apple will have an easier time managing six product launches. This will also make production less hectic at any given time. The foldable iPhone is said to have an 8-inch display when expanded and a 5.7-inch screen when folded. The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to have under-screen Face ID.