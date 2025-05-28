Apple

Apple might introduce new iPhone designs for the next three years

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

Apple is reportedly planning to change the iPhone every year starting in 2025, as per an online leak.

A Weibo user by the handle ‘Digital Chat Station’ said that the Cupertino-based company will ‘carry out’ several design changes for different iPhones from 2025 through 2027. Some of the more specific components include the front-facing components and the rear camera system. Ultimately, the leaker believes that Apple will remove all visible sensors altogether for a full-screen experience.

iPhone

The iPhone 17 might be the first to show the design shift. It’s rumored that Apple will change the rear housing design and will be a ‘major update’ to the rear camera module since the iPhone 11 Pro. A year after the iPhone 17, Apple might turn its attention to the front and remove the pill-shaped cutout. Then in 2027, Apple might put out an iPhone with a ‘fully uninterrupted screen’ sans notches, holes, or cutouts.

