Apple might introduce new iPhone designs for the next three years

Apple is reportedly planning to change the iPhone every year starting in 2025, as per an online leak.

A Weibo user by the handle ‘Digital Chat Station’ said that the Cupertino-based company will ‘carry out’ several design changes for different iPhones from 2025 through 2027. Some of the more specific components include the front-facing components and the rear camera system. Ultimately, the leaker believes that Apple will remove all visible sensors altogether for a full-screen experience.

The iPhone 17 might be the first to show the design shift. It’s rumored that Apple will change the rear housing design and will be a ‘major update’ to the rear camera module since the iPhone 11 Pro. A year after the iPhone 17, Apple might turn its attention to the front and remove the pill-shaped cutout. Then in 2027, Apple might put out an iPhone with a ‘fully uninterrupted screen’ sans notches, holes, or cutouts.