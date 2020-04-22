Apple might launch new AirPods next month

There was a rumor before that Apple was supposed to announce the new AirPods in its March Event. According to the Youtuber Jon Prosser these AirPods are now ready to launch. Jon Prosser has been related to future predictions about Apple products. Sometimes he has been also correct.

“New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) is now ready to go. Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month!”

Currently, there is no telling what features Apple will include in these new AirPods. One of the possibilities is that these will arrive with the same design as the AirPods Pro. Also, these new AirPods will not have active noise cancellation capabilities.

Back in February DigiTimes referenced a new AirPods Lite. DigiTimes did not mention any more details about the specs of the product. According to Jon Prosser the new AirPods might launch along with the Macbook Pro coming next month. Earlier in another tweet, Prosser also claimed that Apple will launch the new headphones in September at the WWDC. He mentioned that Apple might be planning to launch an AirPods X just like the Beats X.