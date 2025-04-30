Apple

Apple might produce the 20th anniversary iPhone in China

By Samantha Wiley
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple might manufacture the 20th anniversary iPhone in China.

In his ‘Power On’ newsletter, Gurman said that the new devices are ‘extraordinarily complex’ and might require new production techniques and parts, some of which can only be done in China’s manufacturing hubs. The advanced engineering specifications could be met in the country in this regard.

Apple is expected to debut an entirely new iPhone to commemorate the 20th anniversary since the original iPhone debuted. Gurman mentioned that Apple will launch a ‘bold’ new iPhone Pro and a foldable iPhone. The ‘bold’ iPhone is believed to have an all-glass design. As for the foldable iPhone, Apple might opt for a book-like design and price it at $2,000 and above. There aren’t any solid clues about the 20th anniversary iPhone Pro except that it could have an under-screen camera and an all-screen design.

