Apple might push back smart home hub launch

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple will be delaying its smart home hub device as it waits for new Siri features.

In the report, Gurman said that the home hub will no longer debut this month. However, he did not mention a new timeline. According to him, Apple planned to announce the product in March but was hampered due to ‘delayed Siri capabilities’ and the product’s reliance on it. It’s worth noting that a pre-release version is already in the hands of some employees for testing.

Apple did announce that the personalized Siri needs more time to develop. Apple Intellligence is believed to be the engine behind it, which means an iPhone 15 Pro or later is required. As far as the rumors are concerned, the smart home hub will have Apple Intelligence support, the A18 chip, a 7-inch or 6-inch display, and an attachment for a wall or tabletop speaker base.