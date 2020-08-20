Apple Music 1 debuts after rebrand, adds two more radio stations

Apple has recently made changes to its live radio platform. Beats 1 streaming has been changed to ‘Apple Music 1’, and two new live radio stations are being added as well.

Apple Music users will get access to Apple Music Country and Apple Music Hits. Apple Music Hits will have the top songs from the 80s to 2000s,while Music Country will showcase the current genre as it evolves.

The new stations will have Apple Music radio station staples such as radio presenters and guests such as Shania Twain, the Backstreet Boys, Meghan Trainor and others. Hosts Ty Bentli, Kelleigh Bannen, Jenn Marino, Jayde Donovan and others have already made appearances.

Apple has recently revealed that Beats 1 is a most-listened-to platform in the world. The new changes, as well as the new stations can now be seen and heard in 165 countries.

Apple Music is available on the iPhone, Apple TV, Apple Watch, iPad, iPod, CarPlay, HomePod and Mac.