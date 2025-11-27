Apple Music Artist Of The Year Award Goes to Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator is named this year’s Apple Music Artist of the Year for his impact on culture and music. Apple gave the artist an Apple Music Award which featured a silicon wafer that’s custom-designed.

This marks Tyler, The Creator’s best year on Apple Music. Fans worldwide put in listening time amounting to over 75 million total number hours from November last year to October of this year. The album named ‘DON’T TAP THE GLASS’ ranked at the top of the music charts on Apple Music.

Tyler, the Creator is an American singer and rapper, songwriter, fashion designer, and record producer who is known for his frequently controversial but creative artistic style. He got famous as the founder of Odd Future, a hip-hop collective in the late 2000s era. He also has a clothing brand called Golf Wang and Le Fleur, and a yearly music festival called Camp Flog Gnaw.