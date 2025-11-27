Apple

Apple Music Artist Of The Year Award Goes to Tyler, The Creator

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Music Artist Of The Year Award Goes to Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator is named this year’s Apple Music Artist of the Year for his impact on culture and music. Apple gave the artist an Apple Music Award which featured a silicon wafer that’s custom-designed.


This marks Tyler, The Creator’s best year on Apple Music. Fans worldwide put in listening time amounting to over 75 million total number hours from November last year to October of this year. The album named ‘DON’T TAP THE GLASS’ ranked at the top of the music charts on Apple Music.

Apple Music Artist Of The Year Award Goes to Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, the Creator is an American singer and rapper, songwriter, fashion designer, and record producer who is known for his frequently controversial but creative artistic style. He got famous as the founder of Odd Future, a hip-hop collective in the late 2000s era. He also has a clothing brand called Golf Wang and Le Fleur, and a yearly music festival called Camp Flog Gnaw.


Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
1 Min Read
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip
1 Min Read
CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News
CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Advances in Development
iPhone Fold Advances in Development
1 Min Read
AirPods 4 Down to $69 at Amazon
AirPods 4 Down to $69 at Amazon
1 Min Read
Apple Cutting Back and Laying Off Employees
Apple Cutting Back and Laying Off Employees
1 Min Read
Shopping Research Added By OpenAI for ChatGPT
Shopping Research Added By OpenAI for ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone Price Estimated at $2,400
Foldable iPhone Price Estimated at $2,400
1 Min Read
The 11th-gen iPad 512 GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
The 11th-gen iPad 512 GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV Service at 50% Off With Black Friday Promo
Apple TV Service at 50% Off With Black Friday Promo
1 Min Read
Tim Cook Might Stay as CEO At Least Until The Middle Of Next Year
Tim Cook Might Stay as CEO At Least Until The Middle Of Next Year
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods 4 at 47% Off!
Get the AirPods 4 at 47% Off!
1 Min Read
Lost your password?