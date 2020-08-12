Apple Music Beta gets a ‘Listen Now’ tab

Last year, Apple Music had a web version as a sort of a preview teaser until the actual service, Apple Music web went live. Today, the beta gets a refresh with new features, including the ‘Listen Now’ tab and more.

Big Sur macOS and iOS 14 users should be familiar with Listen Now as it replaced the ‘For You’ tab. Here, Apple extends its suggestions regarding playlists, albums and songs depending on the user’s music history and preferences.

The new tab will show you what new songs are based on your recent listening activity. The sub-sections are divided into new releases, artists, genres and more.

Those who visit the beta web version will find that the design is also overhauled to follow the changes on Big Sur and iOS 14’s Music app. Also, Mix playlists have animated artwork and sidebar icons are now in red.

The Apple Music website beta can be found at beta.music.apple.com