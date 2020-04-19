Apple Music Chief Oliver Schusser will take over Beats Headphones Business

According to a report by CNET, the head of Apple Music Oliver Schusser will take over Beats headphones’ responsibility as Luke Wood who is current Beats president will leave the company on April 30.

There has been no official announcement about this change. However, Eddy Cue who is Apple’s services chief sent an email to the employees and confirmed this news. In his email Cue also said that Luke had told him last year about his plans to do something new. It is when Cue agreed with him to pursue his plans and go with the transition.

Cue told me that it was not a good time to make this transition, given the current situation across the globe. He said that the timing for the transition is not ideal, but Apple has to keep moving forward. He also confirmed that Apple will be committed to Beats brand. He also said that Apple knows the importance of the Beats brand and will maintain its position in the Apple family.

Wood joined Beats as president back in 2011. He kept seeing the business even after Apple acquired Beats in 2014. Wood was not the founder of the company, Dr. Dre and Jimmy founded the company in 2006. Schusser, on the other hand, has been working with Apple for the past 15 years. He has been working on Apple’s content operations. Now with the new Beats hardware added to his responsibilities, he is expected to do more.