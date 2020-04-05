Apple Music subscribers grew more in 2019 making it second to Spotify

According to an estimate published by Counterpoint Research, the global music streaming services saw a 32 percent increase in 2019. There were a total of 358 million subscribers in the year 2019. Apple music maintained the second spot in the number of subscribers last year getting second place and third was Amazon Music.

Spotify was in the first position with almost 31% of the total revenue last year. Spotify also got 35% of paid subscriptions globally in 2019. Apple Music was in second position with 24% of the total revenue last year. Apple Music also got 19% of paid subscriptions globally in 2019. Overall Apple Music saw a 36% increase in its subscribers last year.

Last year most of the revenue generated by the music streaming services was from the paid subscriptions. The rest of the revenue generated by streaming services was from partnerships with brands and advertisements.

Apple hasn’t yet given an exact figure about these numbers. It was in June when Eddy Cue, who is Apple Services Chief, said that it passed 60 million subscribers. Counterpoint Research also says that by the end of the year 2020, the total number of subscribers will increase by 450 million.