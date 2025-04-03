Apple

Apple News Food added to Apple News+ subscription

By Samantha Wiley
Apple added a new feature to its Apple News+ service called Apple News+ Food.

Apple News Food was integrated into macOS Sequoia 15.4, iPadOS 18.4, and iOS 18.4. The feature is available with an Apple News+ subscription. As for the feature, users can browse through recipes with a search tool and built-in filter to find a particular recipe. It’s mentioned that new recipes will be added on a daily basis, and users can add recipes to their Favorite list. Readers will get treated to a new format as well.

In addition to recipes, Food will have content on local restaurants, healthy eating tips, and kitchen essentials. It will be curated from food publishers such as Serious Eats, Good Food, Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, and Allrecipes. A few recipes and stories are unlocked for non-subscribers as well. Apple News+ costs 412.99 a month and is included in Apple One packages.

