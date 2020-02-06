Apple News+ head executive resigns in under a year

Liz Schimel, head of business of Apple News has resigned after working within the department for a year. Schimel’s task was to oversee relationships with advertisers and publishers.

Apple’s organizational structure shows Peter Stern managing Services, under Eddy Cue. Schimel reports to Stern and Apple News’ editor in chief Lauren Kern.

In the Q1 earnings report, Tim Cook mentioned that Apple News has more than a hundred million active users per month, but so far we haven’t heard about any updates to the Apple News+ service. It seems that Apple has gone silent about its development and hasn’t offered anything major.

It’s been rumored that Apple will be offering a bundle that consists of Apple News+, Apple TV+ and Apple Music which could launch this year. The deal could up the subscriber count, especially in the Apple News department. The Cupertino-based company has also worked a deal that offered a lower price cut if Apple News is sold via bundle.