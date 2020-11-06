Apple News Spotlights US election day 2020 coverage

Apple News has been updated to show comprehensive information regarding the 2020 US presidential election.

A ‘Presidential Race’ ticker is added, as well as content in the Apple News Spotlight. Electoral votes can be seen per state, with detailed breakdowns available regarding popular vote, precincts that have reported and more.

County-level data can be viewed by tapping on the map. Apple has partnered with Associated Press to bring live election results to Apple News users. Prediction data and odds are sourced from FiveThirtyEight.

Getting national or state election news can be done hands-free, courtesy of Siri. Other sources of coverage include USA Today, TIME, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Reuters, NBC, Fox News, CNN, CBS, ABC and others.

Curated coverage means Apple users can find all the details, as well as guides on how to follow results, check for misinformation, voter fraud and other content that can prove useful. Election Day 2020 Spotlight can be viewed on iPhone, Mac and iPad via Apple News.