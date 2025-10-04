Apple

Apple No Longer Labeling Mac Mini and Apple Watches As Carbon Neutral

By Samantha Wiley
Apple No Longer Labeling Mac Mini and Apple Watches As Carbon Neutral

Apple is no longer promoting the Mac Mini and Apple Watch as carbon neutral on its website, according to Watch Generation, a French Blog.


Carbon neutral is a term that means the product does not add carbon dioxide to our atmosphere, and this is achieved through projects where carbon is offset, leading to fewer emissions.

Apple No Longer Labeling Mac Mini and Apple Watches As Carbon Neutral

The company has stopped promoting the “carbon neutral” label since the release of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch Series 11. They have removed the label on their Mac Mini as well, following the iPhone event hosted by Apple last month.

Sarah Chandler, environment vice president at Apple, reported that a new law will take effect next year in September, which forbids companies from claiming their products are carbon neutral or similar labels. There has also been an accusation of Apple greenwashing with claims of carbon neutrality that are misleading. The company is still geared towards its goal of a global footprint in carbon neutrality by the time 2030 arrives.


Latest News
Safari Technology Preview 229 Released By Apple
Safari Technology Preview 229 Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Charlie Brown And Snoopy Are Staying On Apple TV+ For Five More Years
Charlie Brown And Snoopy Are Staying On Apple TV+ For Five More Years
1 Min Read
The Second-Gen Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Is $70 Off
The Second-Gen Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Government in the United Kingdom Requests Access to User Data in iCloud
Government in the United Kingdom Requests Access to User Data in iCloud
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 Teardown Video Uploaded by iFixit
AirPods Pro 3 Teardown Video Uploaded by iFixit
1 Min Read
Apple Halting Developments on Budget-Friendly Vision Pro for Smart Glasses
Apple Halting Developments on Budget-Friendly Vision Pro for Smart Glasses
1 Min Read
Get the iPhone 17 Case with MagSafe at $5 Off!
Get the iPhone 17 Case with MagSafe at $5 Off!
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 3 Models and iPhone 11 Pro Max Deemed As Vintage
Apple Watch Series 3 Models and iPhone 11 Pro Max Deemed As Vintage
1 Min Read
New Vision Pro Apparently Confirmed by FCC Leak
New Vision Pro Apparently Confirmed by FCC Leak
1 Min Read
New MacBook and iPad Confirmed by FCC Leak
New MacBook and iPad Confirmed by FCC Leak
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Is Offering A 3-Month Free Trial Of Apple Music
Apple Is Offering A 3-Month Free Trial Of Apple Music
1 Min Read
Lost your password?