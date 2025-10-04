Apple No Longer Labeling Mac Mini and Apple Watches As Carbon Neutral

Apple is no longer promoting the Mac Mini and Apple Watch as carbon neutral on its website, according to Watch Generation, a French Blog.

Carbon neutral is a term that means the product does not add carbon dioxide to our atmosphere, and this is achieved through projects where carbon is offset, leading to fewer emissions.

The company has stopped promoting the “carbon neutral” label since the release of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch Series 11. They have removed the label on their Mac Mini as well, following the iPhone event hosted by Apple last month.

Sarah Chandler, environment vice president at Apple, reported that a new law will take effect next year in September, which forbids companies from claiming their products are carbon neutral or similar labels. There has also been an accusation of Apple greenwashing with claims of carbon neutrality that are misleading. The company is still geared towards its goal of a global footprint in carbon neutrality by the time 2030 arrives.