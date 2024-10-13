Apple not producing a smart ring, according to Gurman

Apple does not intend to develop or produce a smart ring soon, as per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Smart rings have grown in popularity over the past few years, with several brands introducing them to the market. Gurman mentioned that Apple currently has ‘no plans’ to join in, although the Cupertino-based company has explored the idea. However, there are no active developments in process for a smart ring. The analyst said back in February that Apple had an industrial team look at the possibility of a smart ring, particularly to possibly fill a lower-cost niche in the same league as the Apple Watch.

In February, a rumor arose from Electronic Times, claiming that Apple was in the process of developing a smart ring for health tracking purposes. There were several patents from Apple that hint of a ring-like device, but most patents never make it to the actual products.