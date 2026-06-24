Apple Now Dealing with Complaint for App Store in China

Apple is dealing with App Store complaints from a group of 48 iOS developers based in China after filing an antitrust complaint against the company regarding the commission rates of the App Store. An open letter was sent to the SAMR or the State Administration for Market Regulation in China, urging them to investigate and chastise Apple.

Apple is currently charging a commission of 25% for in-game transactions and paid apps in China, cutting down from 40%. The accusation comes in a collection of familiar events that the China App Store policies of Apple face for a decade, with Beijing filing a law complaint back in 2017 regarding high fees and app removals.

Recently, Apple has been dealing with immense pressure over the fees in the Apple Store for a couple of years now, being fined half a million in 2025 for breaching the Digital Markets Act in the EU.