Apple now prevents iOS 18.4 downgrade

Apple has officially stopped the downgrade of iOS 18.4 for iPhone users.

The Cupertino-based company usually stops signing older software when a new version is released. iOS 18.4.1 debuted recently, and downgrading to iOS 18.4 is no longer allowed a week after. The rule is that older iOS versions are prone to security exploits and known attacks, and preventing the process ensures that iPhone users have the latest security updates. Users who try and get the older iOS 18.4 version will be stopped via a server-side authentication.

iOS 18.4 has several security updates and fixes a known wireless CarPlay issue. Apple recommends users get the latest software versions when they become available to avoid attacks and vulnerabilities. Updating is usually done by going to the System app, then checking Software Update. It’s recommended to put the device on charge and connect to a stable wi-fi network during this process.