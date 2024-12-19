Apple offering carry Sling Bag for Vision Pro and charging accessories exclusive to Apple online store

This week, Apple online stores have started offering a variety of new accessories with some being exclusive that it cannot be purchased anywhere else other than Apple.

Apple has the 3-in-1 Nimble Podium charger for charging AirPods, the Apple Watch, and iPhones on offer for $140. It comes in two colorways, multi-color with white and blue hues, and black, and is made from recycled materials such as aluminum and plastic. A MagSafe-compatible Qi2 magnetic charger and MagGo Anker Power Bank are also available.

For people who own the Apple Vision Pro headset, a carrying case is available on the online store named the von Holzhausen Carry Sling which is priced at $180. It is an ultra compact bag with a grab handle that’s retractable and a removable strap. The latest carrying case on offer is made from lightweight bamboo, with external and internal pockets for Headset accessories and space for the band, headset, and battery. It can function both as a sling bag and shoulder bag.