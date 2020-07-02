Apple offers a 10% bonus on adding funds to Apple ID

Apple has a way to entice new customers and retain existing ones. Apple offers several promotions and discounts that the customers can avail of when using the Apple Pay option. Once again, Apple is now offering a 10 percent bonus when customers add finds to their Apple IDs. This bonus will be available for Apple users in the USA, UK, and Canada and also a few other countries through July 10.

The Apple users can apply for the bonus in the Apple ID Funds amount only once. The amount is up to $200 or £200. The Apple ID users can use this amount for making purchases on Apple store, Apple Book Store, iTunes, iCloud, Apple Music, and for storage subscriptions. The 10% extra means if the users add $200 they will receive $220 until the promotion lasts till July 10.

The users can add Apple Funds directly to the Apple ID by following these steps:

Go to Settings, then Your Name, then iTunes & App Store, and then tap Apple user ID then go to View Apple ID. Then sign in and then tap on “Add Funds to Apple ID.” Then tap the amount and then confirm.

The users who have iOS 14 will now get a menu for making purchases as “Media & Purchases” instead of the “iTunes & App Store” menu.