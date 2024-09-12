Apple Offers 25W charging on iPhone 16

Apple is offering faster wireless charging on its recently launched iPhone 16 lineup.

Third-party device charging brands have started releasing wireless chargers with Qi2 technology, but it seems that Apple is a step ahead by offering up to 25W of charging for its iPhone 16 models. The Cupertino-based company debuted a new MagSafe charger that can produce up to 25 watts of wireless charging, a significant improvement over the 15W charging of Qi2. MagSafe was first launched for the iPhone 12 and charged up to 15W. Back then, its counterpart was Qi charging, which offered only a 7.5W max charging speed.

iPhone 16 models can still be charged via Qi2, albeit at a max rate of 15W. Apple launched a new MagSafe charger alongside the iPhone 16 lineup, and the old MagSafe charger will be limited to its original wattage. Currently, only iPhone 16 models can be charged up to 25W.