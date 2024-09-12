Apple

Apple Offers 25W charging on iPhone 16

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

Apple is offering faster wireless charging on its recently launched iPhone 16 lineup.

Advertisements

Third-party device charging brands have started releasing wireless chargers with Qi2 technology, but it seems that Apple is a step ahead by offering up to 25W of charging for its iPhone 16 models. The Cupertino-based company debuted a new MagSafe charger that can produce up to 25 watts of wireless charging, a significant improvement over the 15W charging of Qi2. MagSafe was first launched for the iPhone 12 and charged up to 15W. Back then, its counterpart was Qi charging, which offered only a 7.5W max charging speed.

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 models can still be charged via Qi2, albeit at a max rate of 15W. Apple launched a new MagSafe charger alongside the iPhone 16 lineup, and the old MagSafe charger will be limited to its original wattage. Currently, only iPhone 16 models can be charged up to 25W.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPhone 16
iPhone 16’s displays 50% tougher
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10 has reduced wind noise feature
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The M3 MacBook Pro 1TB SSD is $300 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
Apple reveals two new AirPods 4 models 
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Cases
Plastic and Silicone iPhone 16 cases launches
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pro models debut
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB is $500 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 3
Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be absent in upcoming event
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max updated model may be revealed soon
1 Min Read
New FineWoven-like cases
New FineWoven-like cases to debut on September 9
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB is $300 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 expected to debut on September 9
1 Min Read
Lost your password?