Apple Offers Free Beats Headphones in ‘Back to Uni’ Promo

Apple has launched its ‘Back to University’ promo in Brazil, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia and offers a free Beats Solo 3 or Beats Studio 3 headphones for students and teachers.

Students get the Beats Studio3 Headphones when they purchase an iMac Pro, iMac, MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, while the Beats Solo3 Headphones are given for those who buy an iPad Air or iPad Pro. Eligible buyers can choose to get the BeatsX Earphones or pay a small fee to get the Studio3 Wireless Headphones.

The iPad Pro and Macs are discounted when you get them through South Korea, Brazil, New Zealand and Australia educational stores. The AppleCare+ plan’s pricing are also slashed 20% off.

In addition, any purchase of an iPod Touch, Apple TV, iPhone, Mac or iPad gives you free Apple TV+ for a whole year. The educational discounts are available in Apple retail stores and online, and ends March 16, 2020.