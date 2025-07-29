Apple

Apple Offers Gift Cards for AppleCare+ Users

By Samantha Wiley
AppleCare+ subscribers are being encouraged to sign up for the recently announced AppleCare One with a gift card incentive.

The notification to switch to the newer plan is being done via an option within the Settings section of the iPad or iPhone. Those eligible will see the AppleCare One promo in the Subscriptions page, along with a prompt to do so. The process is relatively simple, and users won’t need to visit the official webpage. Choose the tier, then confirm the condition of devices, and finally, agree to cancel the old plan. Users get an email confirmation when the new plan is in motion, and the company automatically refunds the remaining balance into a gift card.

The AppleCare One is priced at $19.99 monthly and covers three devices, with an option to add a device for $5.99. The gift card provided works just like the regular Apple Gift Card.

