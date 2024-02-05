Apple offers in-depth guide to Optic ID

Apple has published an online document exploring the Iris Authentication system for Optic ID on the Vision Pro.

Optic ID is a function in Vision Pro that lets you sign into 3rd-party apps, access data, make an Apple Pay purchase, and unlock the headset, to name a few. Apps that have Touch ID and Face ID functionality automatically have Optic ID support. Once set up, the feature is needed for Persona usage.

Apple said that Optic ID can be compared to Touch ID and Face ID for fingerprint and facial recognition for the headset. Based on the user’s iris and eye-tracking systems and infrared cameras, Optic ID offers a secure and intuitive authentication. All captured biometric data is encrypted and not uploaded on iCloud or any other service. When it comes to safety, Apple claims that Optic ID has passed international standards and ‘won’t cause harm to the eyes or skin’ due to low-power emission.