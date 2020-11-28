Apple offers new subscribers Apple News+ free for 3 months

Apple is currently offering those who are interested in Apple News+ free access for three months when they sign up for the service and will be available until November 30 in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Prior to this Apple has limited the free trial to one month. The extended trial may be done on the official Apple website for the UK, Canada, Australia, and the United States. After the 3-month promo subscribers will be charged a standard monthly fee.

The official Apple News Twitter account announced the new promo via a tweet and outlines the content, e.g., audio stories, full magazine issues and world-class journalism sent straight to a compatible Apple device. Included is a link to get to the sign up page.

For a limited time, get Apple News+ free for 3 months.



You’ll get:

• World-class journalism from sources you trust

• Full magazine issues, cover to cover

• The week’s best audio stories, hand-picked and expertly narrated, on your iPhone



Redeem now: https://t.co/bnsWcV2XXo pic.twitter.com/C9MzXuHQQB — Apple News (@AppleNews) November 26, 2020

Apple News+ is a subscription service within Apple News and allows users to access paywalled news site content and magazines. It launched in March of 2019 and costs $9.99 a month.