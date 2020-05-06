Apple officially starts selling DJI’s Mavic Air 2 drone

DJI launched their Mavic Air 2 drone in April. It is a foldable drone that has several flight modes, 4K recording, multiple camera sensors, and also records 8K hyper-lapse videos. Apple is now officially selling this drone through its online store.

Apple now offers the drone for $799.95. The customers can also order a combo package which also includes a charging hub, 2 extra batteries, extra propellers, and a carrying case. Apple is offering this combo package for $989.95.

The new Mavic Air 2 drone can record 4K video at 120 Mb/s and 60fps. It also captures slow-motion videos from 4x to 8x. It captures a top-quality 48 MP photo. DJI has refreshed the electronic speed controllers; it has a 3-axis gimbal and new motors to power the drone. It has increased flight times to 34 minutes. The best part is that the users can use the drone with an iPhone or Android phone.

It captures HDR photos. The Hyperlight feature ensures that the drone captures clear images in low-light conditions. It can recognize 5 categories of scenes. With the Active Track 3.0, the users can now select an object for the drone to follow it automatically. It also has several other features that allow the users to capture and record perfect drone videos.

Apple is now selling the DJI’s Mavic Air 2. The customers will start getting their orders from May 12.