Apple once considered Smart Glasses, AirPods with Camera, and Smart Ring

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman said that Apple considered making new wearable devices, including smart glasses, a smart ring, and upgraded AirPods with cameras.

A pitch for a smart ring was presented to Apple a few years ago, one that’s health and fitness-centric. Gurman claims the ring could have been a lower-priced Apple Watch alternative that could sync health and fitness data via an iPhone and compete with the Galaxy Ring and Oura Ring. As for the smart glasses, it’s believed that Apple will release advanced AR glasses based on the technology behind the Vision Pro. Gurman said that Apple is considering a device that will compete with Echo Frames and Ray-Ban Smart Glasses. The glasses might be a replacement for the AirPods, with AI capabilities, sensors, cameras, and built-in speakers.

Apple engineers have experimented with camera sensors in AirPods to ‘help people in their daily routines.’