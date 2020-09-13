Apple registers a number of ‘Apple One’ domains

Apple is getting ready for a bundling service called ‘Apple One’, which is expected to be announced during the September 15 event.

About a week ago there was a report that Apple will be offering its users a tiered package for its services. Today, Apple has all but confirmed the move by registering several domain names, all with ‘Apple One’ in it.

Apple One Domains

Some of the more interesting Apple One domain names registered were:

appleone.audio

appleone.blog

appleone.chat

appleone.cloud

appleone.club

appleone.community

appleone.film

appleone.guide

appleone.host

appleone.space

appleone.tech

appleone.website

A quick Whois search reveals Apple to be the company behind the registration.

As of the moment, appleone.com is home to an employment agency while appleone.net is available and for sale.

Apple One Bundles

Apple One bundles may involve Apple service tiers at a lower price. The basic package may include Apple TV+ and Apple Music, while the next higher up may have Apple Arcade. The highest one may have iCloud Storage, Apple News+, Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade.