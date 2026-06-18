Apple One Perk Branching Out To Sapphire Reserve Credit Card from Chase

The yearly $95 fee Sapphire Preferred credit card by Chase now offers a one-year Apple TV subscription, or a discount of $7.50 for current Apple One subscriptions. The premium Sapphire Reserve card has received the Apple One Discount.

A user in Reddit showed that the users Premier Apple One plan was discounted from $37.50 to $21.95, meaning that the discount is actually $16 being higher than what was announced. You can see and manage your Apple Perks on Chase Mobile app or Chase.com, and be sure to read the Chase Sapphire Reserve Page’s fine print.

The Sapphire Reserve has been providing free subscriptions since last year for both Apple Music and Apple TV, but card owners are able to get a merged $15 discount monthly for their subscription on Apple One instead if they choose to. The Sapphire Reserve card has an annual fee of $795.