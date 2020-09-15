Apple announces Apple One subscription

At today’s Apple Event, the company has announced the “Apple One”. With the Apple One, users can now buy Apple services in a bundle with a fixed subscription monthly fee.
Services such as the Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud Storage, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+ subscriptions can now be bought in a bundle for a lower and fixed price.
Apple One Subscription
Individual – $14.95/mo. (Save $6/mo.)
- Apple Music
- Apple TV+
- Apple Arcade
- 50GB iCloud Storage
Family – $19.95/mo. (Save $8/mo. Share with
up to five other people)
- Apple Music
- Apple TV+
- Apple Arcade
- 200GB iCloud Storage
Premier – $29.95/mo. (Save $25/mo. Share with up to five other people)
- Apple Music
- Apple TV+
- Apple Arcade
- 2TB iCloud Storage
- Apple News+
- Apple Fitness+
The Apple One subscription bundles will be available to buy this fall.