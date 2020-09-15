Apple announces Apple One subscription

At today’s Apple Event, the company has announced the “Apple One”. With the Apple One, users can now buy Apple services in a bundle with a fixed subscription monthly fee.

Services such as the Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud Storage, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+ subscriptions can now be bought in a bundle for a lower and fixed price.

Apple One Subscription

Individual – $14.95/mo. (Save $6/mo.)

Apple Music

Apple TV+

Apple Arcade

50GB iCloud Storage

Family – $19.95/mo. (Save $8/mo. Share with

up to five other people)

Apple Music

Apple TV+

Apple Arcade

200GB iCloud Storage

Premier – $29.95/mo. (Save $25/mo. Share with up to five other people)

Apple Music

Apple TV+

Apple Arcade

2TB iCloud Storage

Apple News+

Apple Fitness+

The Apple One subscription bundles will be available to buy this fall.