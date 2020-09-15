iLounge Logo

Apple announces Apple One subscription

Apple One Subscription
Image Credits: Apple

At today’s Apple Event, the company has announced the “Apple One”. With the Apple One, users can now buy Apple services in a bundle with a fixed subscription monthly fee.

Services such as the Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud Storage, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+ subscriptions can now be bought in a bundle for a lower and fixed price.

Apple One Subscription

Individual – $14.95/mo. (Save $6/mo.)

  • Apple Music
  • Apple TV+
  • Apple Arcade
  • 50GB iCloud Storage

Family – $19.95/mo. (Save $8/mo. Share with
up to five other people)

  • Apple Music
  • Apple TV+
  • Apple Arcade
  • 200GB iCloud Storage

Premier – $29.95/mo. (Save $25/mo. Share with up to five other people)

  • Apple Music
  • Apple TV+
  • Apple Arcade
  • 2TB iCloud Storage
  • Apple News+
  • Apple Fitness+

The Apple One subscription bundles will be available to buy this fall.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
iLounge > News > Apple > Apple announces Apple One subscription

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.